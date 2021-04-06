Shraddha Kapoor beams with joy as she poses amid picturesque view of Maldives; Drops PIC from the paradise

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful photo of herself from her Maldives vacay. Take a look.

It seems like the Maldives is ’s favourite holiday destination, and her recent social media post proves that. The actress is currently enjoying and making memories at her favourite holiday destination that she calls 'paradise'. To note, this is her third visit to the Maldives in just two months. She had earlier visited the exotic island twice in March, once for her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding and another time for a vacation with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. The Baaghi actress has also been giving a sneak peek into her fun-filled vacay via stunning posts.

Recently, Shraddha has shared yet another beautiful photo from paradise. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a picture wherein she can be seen beaming with joy as she strikes a perfect pose amid the breathtaking view. Sharing the click, the actress wrote, "Another day in paradise." In the pic, Shraddha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lovely white outfit. Her makeup game was on point and she had parted her hair to one side.

Earlier, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor had suggested her to get settled in the Maldives. Commenting on one of her photos, he said, "Let's just settle there now (sic)," followed by laughing emojis.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post below:

On the work front, Shraddha had recently announced her next project titled Chaalbaaz In London in an Instagram post. The actress made the big announcement with the first look from the movie. Besides this, she also has Luv Ranjan's film with in her kitty.

The actress has also been roped in to play the role of shape-shifting Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi’s next film.

