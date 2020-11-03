  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor BEATS Deepika Padukone to emerge as third most followed Indian on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor was on the fourth spot until recently but beat Deepika Padukone and has emerged as one of the three most followed Indians on Instagram.
43824 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor third most followed Indian on Instagram.Shraddha Kapoor BEATS Deepika Padukone to emerge as third most followed Indian on Instagram.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shraddha Kapoor has raced to the top three to become one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. Yes, you heard that right. The 'Saaho' actress was on the number fourth spot until recently but beat Deepika Padukone to take the third spot and emerge as one of the three most followed Indians on Instagram. 

The photo-sharing app which is much more than just a fun place to share pictures and videos, rakes in business worth millions and also has successfully given rise to the influencer and blogging culture in India. Over the years, social media sites like Instagram and Twitter have made careers of bloggers and millions of citizens and brands in India use the app to create relatable and socially relevant content.

Currently, the most followed Indian person on Instagram is cricketer Virat Kohli with a massive following of 82.2 million. Followed by Virat is Priyanka Chopra Jonas with a fan following of 58.1 million. While Deepika Padukone is at 52.3 million, Shraddha Kapoor has now beat her to take the third spot with a following of 56.4 million. 

Take a look below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#2YearsOfStree Will always cherish being a part of such a beautifully written and directed film @rajanddk @amarkaushik

A post shared by Shraddha  (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unforgettable! #7YearsOfChennaiExpress #Meenamma @itsrohitshetty @iamsrk @redchilliesent @utvfilms

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Other Bollywood celebs who boast an envious Instagram following include Alia Bhatt with 50.1 million followers, Neha Kakkar at 48.2 million, Akshay Kumar at 46.8, Jacqueline Fernandez at 46.2 million and Katrina Kaif with 44.8 million fans. Apart from Bollywood actors and celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has 49.7 millions Indians and people from all over the world following him.   

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash resigns from her position at KWAN talent management agency: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/Instagram

You may like these
Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha's phone seized but NCB FORGOT to take signatures?
No clean chit for Deepika Padukone, Sara, Shraddha & others; NCB gets 6 months to file chargesheet
Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's alleged 'drug payments' to be looked into by NCB?
Newswrap Sep 26: Deepika Padukone, Sara & Shraddha Kapoor quizzed by NCB, Rakul moves to Delhi HC & more
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office for questioning in drug case; See Photos
Shraddha Kapoor to step in for Deepika Padukone in Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor? Read On
Anonymous 1 hour ago

OMGGGGGG

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement