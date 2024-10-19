Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on Stree 2 credit debate, says 'ultimately, the audience decides'; spills beans about Stree 3

Stree 2 redefined success at the box office, sparking a debate over who should receive credit among its crew. During a recent event, the film's lead actress, Shraddha Kapoor, stated that the success was a result of teamwork, and everyone involved in the film is happy about it. She also mentioned that the director, Amar Kaushik, has a story for Stree 3, and she is excited to learn more about it.

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the SCREEN Launch, where she expressed her happiness on Stree 2's success. The film, which had set the ticket counters ringing when other films were struggling at the box office, brought hope for Bollywood. However, a credit debate soon ensued over the film's success.

Regarding the same debate, she was asked who she believes is responsible for the film's success. In her response, the actress mentioned that everything started with the success of the first part of Stree. She said, "Hats off to the director, writer, and producer for cracking a sequel. It's important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it—you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation."

Kapoor expressed her appreciation for the makers and writers who developed the concept for Stree 2, leading to the film's production. She also acknowledged the contributions of other actors, dialogue writers, and various departments that added entertaining elements, drawing audiences to theaters.

In addition, the OK Jannu actress mentioned, "I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy, And ultimately, the audience decides, right? They leave their homes seeking entertainment, and we're happy we could deliver."

Moving ahead, the actress was asked if the makers were planning to come up with a third part. In response, she revealed that the film's director already has a story for it, which delighted the fans. Shraddha stated, "When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I know it's going to be something amazing. I can't wait to hear what it's about."

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, where the same lead characters reprise their roles. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and grossed more than Rs. 800 crore at the box office.

