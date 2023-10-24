Shraddha Kapoor brings home swanky red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on Dussehra; see PICS

Shraddha Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress is currently going through a very exciting phase in her acting career, with some promising projects in her kitty. The talented actress, who made a comeback to the movies after a two-year-long hiatus with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is now set to be active again in the industry.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is now winning the internet by bringing home a brand new swanky car, on the special occasion of Dussehra, this year. Interestingly, the Stree 2 actress gifted herself a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on the festive occasion, and her pictures with the new car are now going viral on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor poses with her Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress, who gifted herself a swanky red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on the special occasion of Dussehra 2023, is seen posing with the car in the latest pictures which are now going viral. In the pictures which are shared by Shraddha Kapoor's friend on her Instagram handle, the actress looked pretty as always in a white and pastel pink printed ethnic suit, which she paired with matching trousers and a dupatta. She completed her look with silver jewelry, minimal make-up, and a black bindi.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor's pictures with her new car, below:

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

The popular actress shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in her career in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the romantic drama that hit the theatres during the Holi season of 2023. The Luv Ranjan directorial, which featured Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Nisha aka Tinni, emerged as a sleeper hit.

As you may know, Shraddha is now set to reunite with National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018-released blockbuster Stree, which has been titled Stree 2. Even though she was about to play the classic supernatural character Nagin in the upcoming trilogy, the project has been put on the back burner due to production issues.

