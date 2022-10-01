Shraddha Kapoor calls green a colour of ‘Growth and Fertility’; shares VIDEO on day 5 of Navratri
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut with 2010 film Teen Patti, alongside R. Madhavan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley but rose to fame with Aashiqui 2, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead. The Stree actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often rules hearts with her beautiful and elegant fashion choices. Meanwhile, the actress has lately been impressing her fans with her simplicity as she has been serving looks after looks of her Navratri celebrations. Ever since the Navratri festival commenced across the country, the diva has been dropping photos of her in outfits that coordinate with the colour for each day of the festival.
On day five of the nine days festivities, Shraddha shared pictures of herself wearing green tee-shirt. Day five of Navratri is associated with the colour green that denotes growth and fertility. Talking to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old actress shared a boomerang video of herself and captioned it, “Navratri Day 5 GREEN Growth and Fertility! #9Ratri9Rang.”
Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming projects
Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot, in Mauritius in July. The film will be released next year on Holi. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.
Moreover, the actress has been also roped in to play the leading lady in an upcoming trilogy helmed by Nikhil Dwivedi, which is said to be based on the myth of Naagin. Rumours are rife that she is also a part of the Tezaab remake, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
