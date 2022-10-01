Shraddha Kapoor calls green a colour of ‘Growth and Fertility’; shares VIDEO on day 5 of Navratri

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut with 2010 film Teen Patti, alongside R. Madhavan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley but rose to fame with Aashiqui 2, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead. The Stree actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often rules hearts with her beautiful and elegant fashion choices. Meanwhile, the actress has lately been impressing her fans with her simplicity as she has been serving looks after looks of her Navratri celebrations. Ever since the Navratri festival commenced across the country, the diva has been dropping photos of her in outfits that coordinate with the colour for each day of the festival.

On day five of the nine days festivities, Shraddha shared pictures of herself wearing green tee-shirt. Day five of Navratri is associated with the colour green that denotes growth and fertility. Talking to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old actress shared a boomerang video of herself and captioned it, “Navratri Day 5 GREEN Growth and Fertility! #9Ratri9Rang.”