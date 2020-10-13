Shraddha Kapoor can't stop fangirling over her 'precious, beautiful' aunt Padmini Kolhapure's voice; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a video of her aunt Padmini Kolhapure singing on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Baaghi 3 star could not resist from gushing over her aunt's singing.

Actress has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often shares glimpses of her fun on social media. From spending time with her pet dog Shyloh to working out at home, Shraddha often gives fans insight into her life at home. Amid this, the Chhichhore star also has been spending time with her family and often uses social media to express her love for them. Speaking of this, today, Shraddha shared a video of her aunt Padmini Kolhapure singing on a recent show and praised her.

Recently, Shraddha's aunt and senior star Padmini Kolhapure graced the Kapil Sharma Show with Poonam Dhillon. On the episode, the senior star crooned a song and left everyone spellbound with her singing. Seeing the same, Shraddha shared the video on her Instagram story and lauded her aunt's singing talent. She showered love on her and was in complete awe of Padmini Kolhapure's voice as she sang an old song from a film.

Shraddha shared Kapil Sharma's Instagram video on her story and wrote, "My precious, beautiful @padminikolhapure. Your Voice!" The actress could not stop gushing over her aunt's singing.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story for her aunt:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film managed to do well at the box office and Shraddha and Tiger together were loved. Now, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next with . A couple of times, the two stars have been spotted at the filmmaker's office, leaving their fans excited about their first stint together.

