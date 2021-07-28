Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 2 years of turning vegetarian; Urges fans to choose compassion

All the Shraddha Kapoor fans must be aware of her love for animals. Her Instagram feed is filled with posts that showcase her love for animals. Well, today, the actress once again took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her urging her fans to go meat-free. On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, Shraddha is celebrating 2 years of turning a vegetarian and how this choice has made her life much healthier and happier. The actress stressed the fact that she made a personal choice to choose compassion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor posted a video of her talking about her food choices. In the video, the actress is celebrating 2 years of turning into a vegetarian. She can be heard saying things like, “2 years of making more friends and eating none, 2 years of not inflicting pain and suffering in someone’s life just for a meal, 2 years of knowing that all animals deserve love from all of us. Live with compassion, eat with compassion.” Shraddha captioned this video as, “As we all celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, I wanted to share that I completed 2 years of being vegetarian on 21/7/21. I decided to turn vegetarian for my love for animals and our planet. It’s made me happier and healthier. Here's celebrating 2 years of making a personal choice to #ChooseCompassion. Compassion towards animals, the environment, and myself.”

Check it out:

This video has a lot of fans showering love in the comments section, including some of the celebrity friends. Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddhant Kapoor to name a few, have applauded Shraddha for such a great thought.

What do you think about it?

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi performance played KEY role in bagging Pankaj Parashar's Chaalbaaz in London