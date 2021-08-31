Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 3 years of Stree with special memories featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi.

It has been three years long since the arrival of horror comedy Stree and took to social media to celebrate the same. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was a huge box office hit when it released in 2018 and raked in a good amount of box office collections. On Stree's third anniversary, Shraddha shared some special memories.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos from the film's sets as well as candid photos with her co-stars. Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, the post was a wholesome one. Shraddha was ecstatic about the film clocking three years, as she captioned the photo, "Happy 3, for STREE."

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post:

Stree brought about a sea of change in the horror comedy genre since its release. The film's massive reception led to filmmakers experimenting more with the genre. Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee looked back on the film's success and how it turned around his career for him.

"Stree basically changed my life. Before that, it was like 10 years of rejection and not getting an acting job, not able to crack auditions, even though I was a casting director - breaking news of selection to other actors but not able to get that call of getting selected. So this one film (Stree) completely boosted my confidence, my morale and my belief in myself and of course, I made friends for life. It's like that one day of me getting that call that I'm doing Stree completely changed the way I am living life," Abhishek told ANI.

