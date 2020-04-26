Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 7 years of Aashiqui 2; Calls herself 'luckiest girl in the universe'

As Aashiqui 2 clocks 7 years today, Shraddha Kapoor shares a heartfelt note thanking the entire team of Aashiqui 2 with a beautiful collage.

made her debut in Bollywood with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti but she gained wide recognition for playing a singer in the commercially successful romantic drama Aashiqui 2 in the year 2013. She played the role of Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a small-town bar singer who becomes a successful playback artist with the help of a popular male singer Rahul Jaykar (played by Aditya Roy Kapur). The movie which was released on 26th April 2013 completes 7 years today.

As Aashiqui 2 completes 7 years today, Shraddha Kapoor has shared a heartfelt note thanking Aditya, director Mohit Suri and the team of Aashiqui 2 by posting a beautiful collage which was actually made by a fan of the actress. Sharing the pic, Shraddha wrote, "7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever @mohitsuri for this gift of a lifetime @visheshfilms for believing, #ShaguftaRafique for your exquisitely beautiful writing, @adityaroykapur for being an unbelievably amazing costar and the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film. Thank you everyone who gave this film so so sooo much love. Its priceless. Thank you to all those who have made such beautiful edits and to the fan clubs for uniting and sharing a common dp today; this collage I’m the luckiest girl in the universe."

For the uninitiated, Aashiqui 2 was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar under the Vishesh Films and T-Series banners. Aashiqui 2 is an adaptation of the 1954 romance A Star Is Born and serves as a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

