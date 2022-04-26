Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 9 years of Aashiqui 2, says she is 'grateful beyond words'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She won the hearts of the audience with her performance as Aarohi in the 2013 movie Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and since then, there is no looking back for her. To note, Aashiqui 2 was not her debut film but surely, Shraddha shot to fame with this Mohit Suri directorial. And today, the movie has turned nine.

To celebrate Aashiqui 2’s 9th movie anniversary, Shraddha took to her social media and thanked her fans for their love and support. The actress shared the movie’s poster in the stories section of ‘gram and wrote, “9 years of sooooo much love from you all…Thank you for the amazing edits! They are (love emoji)...Grateful beyond words, from the bottom of my heart #Aashiqui2.”

See Shraddha’s post here:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shraddha said that ‘Aarohi’ changed everything for her and added, “Aarohi came in my life, and changed everything. I am forever grateful and thankful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. It feels motivating when people remember the film, its songs, and the story, even after long.”

Aashiqui 2 tells the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur) and how he meets and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes into a self-destructive mode.

In addition to this, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled next.

