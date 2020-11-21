Shraddha Kapoor channels her inner artist to create a colourful masterpiece and leaves fans impressed; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor is making the most of her time at home. Recently, she shared a video with fans where she flaunted her artwork and left everyone in awe.

Actress has been spending time at home with her family amid the ongoing pandemic. While staying at home, Shraddha has been indulging in all her favourite activities. From spending time with her pet Shyloh to working out at home, the actress keeps sharing glimpses from her day on social media with fans. And now, it looks like she has even channeled her inner artist to create a masterpiece while spending time at home. She even shared a glimpse of it with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a video in which she is seen painting on a huge canvas. While initially, it wasn't clear what she was painting, eventually as the video moves on, we get to see how the beautiful Unicorn coloured canvas comes alive. The star is seen dedicatedly working her magic on the canvas as she indulges in art therapy at home. Clad in a pair of white shorts, a tee and spectacles, the gorgeous Stree star painted the canvas in hues of Unicorn and left fans impressed.

After completing the painting, Shraddha even shared a photo of the same on her Instagram story and left everyone in awe. Meanwhile, besides painting, Shraddha even has been indulging in reading at home. She often suggests books to her fans via her social media handle.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's artwork:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film did well at the box office and fans loved Shraddha and Tiger's chemistry. Now, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with . Besides this, just a few weeks ago, Shraddha announced that she will be teaming up with producer Nikhil Dwivedi for a film trilogy where she will be seen essaying a role of a shape-shifting serpent, Naagin.

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

