Shraddha Kapoor channels her inner glam diva with a touch of goofiness in 'Instagram Vs Reality' video; WATCH

In a recent post on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor gave her fans a glimpse of how she dolls up for a shoot in a glamourous avatar. However, while getting ready, the star did not forget to channel her inner goofiness.

Actress never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish looks and her on screen performances. The Stree actress has been in the headlines lately since her Maldives trip photos have been breaking the internet. While she was in the Maldives, Shraddha kept her fans updated with her fun travel shenanigans and fans loved every bit of it. And now, she has gone ahead and shared a video where she can be seen flaunting her goofy side while getting dolled up for a shoot in a reel video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a video reel by her makeup artist. In the video, we can see the Stree actress getting ready for a shoot in a shiny and shimmery look. The star is seen sporting a purple sequin jumpsuit with sneakers and her makeup too was kept absolutely glam in line with her look. Her hair was tied up neatly in a high pony and the star looked absolutely mesmerising. However, we get to see her goofy side come out too amid her shoot in the reel as the 'reality' behind the glam shoot.

She is seen playing a game with her team members while shooting for the same. The video had a caption, 'Instagram Vs Reality' and fans loved every of Shraddha's goofiness in the same.

Take a look: ( CLICK HERE to see the complete video)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with , Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The first schedule of the film was shot in New Delhi. Apart from this, Shraddha also has a Naagin trilogy film with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. She recently announced another film, ChaalBaaz In London and left fans excited about it.

Also Read|Shraddha Kapoor drops magnificent pics from the Maldives; Pens a note to thank fans for ‘Abundant Love’

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×