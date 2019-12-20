Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS joining Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film; Here’s when it will release

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. The film has been in the news for quite some time. Here’s when it will hit the screens.

After a long wait, finally, Luv Ranjan’s next film has been announced. The annoucement came on Friday morning when the official Twitter handle announced that and will be seen together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama director’s next film. From quite some time there were speculations about the untitled project. Now, speculations have been put to rest as the news was announced on social media. Even Shraddha Kapoor confirmed the news by sharing the tweet of the director’s film banner.

The official twitter handle of Luv Ranjan Films’ tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.” Shraddha confirmed the news and retweeted with a comment. She expressed her excitement on being paired with Ranbir on screen in the untitled project that will release in March 2021. Shraddha wrote, “Super excited for this!” It will be the first time that Shraddha will share screen space with Ranbir. Fans of the two were delighted to hear the announcement.

Ankur, who will be co-producing the film, says, "We are excited to present Luv's film with Ranbir & Shraddha's fresh pairing and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film."

Check it out:

Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021. — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 20, 2019

The film will be a Luv Ranjan directorial and will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films. With this Ranbir-Shraddha starrer Luv will be returning to the director's chair after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. Ranbir, currently, is busy with Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring . On the other hand, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her film, Street Dancer 3D with . The film will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

