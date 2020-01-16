Shraddha Kapoor on coping up with a busy schedule: I want to be in back to back films for my fans

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi and next, she will be seen romancing Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

If we look at 2019, had an amazing year with two successful films - namely Saaho and Chhichhore and as for 2020, it looks equally promising for the Aashiqui 2 actress for she has a handful of releases this year, too. As we speak, Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and post this, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3.

Now during a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor opened up on having crazy shooting schedules as she said that as long as her sleep isn’t compromised, she is happy to be crazy busy. Well, for an actor, it is a blessing to be inundated with work, and Shraddha Kapoor loves shooting non-stop. During an interview, the actress said that, “I love doing things non-stop. At the same time, I also love to take some time off whenever possible. We didn't take a family holiday in 2019 so we make sure that we take one in 2020.”

Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor said that she wants to be in back to back films as much as possible for her fans and audiences. Well, when Shraddha was asked if she can manage such a hectic schedule, Shraddha said that she is successfully able to manage her schedule because she loves what she does. Although Shraddha admits that there are times when it gets exhausting but the love of her fans keeps her going. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi and next, she will be seen romancing Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

