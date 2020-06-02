Shraddha Kapoor dances like a pro as she rehearses on ABCD 2's Bezubaan Phir Se; Watch Throwback Videos

Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous as she flaunts her dancing skills while rehearsing on the song Bezubaan Phir Se from ABCD 2 in a few throwback videos.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, the lockdown has been extended till June 30th but several relaxations have been provided. Amid the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Among all is also spending this quarantine period with her family and pet Shyloh at home.

Recently, we came across a few throwback videos of Shraddha rehearsing on the song Bezubaan Phir Se from ABCD 2. In the post shared by a fan, in the first video, the Baaghi 3 actress looks pretty donning a black top with matching black 3/4ths. She has worn a checkered shirt over her top and has paired her look with a bandana on her head with her hair open. The video starts with the person along with Shraddha rehearsing a few steps and then Shraddha and the two dance like a pro as the ABCD 2 song goes on. The step that the actress is seen practicing comes at the end of the song.

In the second video, we can see the Street Dancer 3D actress looks gorgeous donning a pink top with black 3/4ths. She has yet again paired up her look with a bandana on her head with her hair left open. Shraddha looks in a chirpy mood as she grooves to a chunk of ABCD 2's song Bezubaan Phir Se with her friends. Both the videos show Shraddha's dedication and prove that the actress is an amazing dancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's video here:

