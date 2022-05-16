Shraddha Kapoor is the definition of resplendent in white kurta set as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood. She always stuns fans with the pictures and videos that she keeps posting on social media. She has grabbed all the attention ever since she started shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. We all know that summer is quite a tough season for styling and it becomes difficult to wear fashionable clothes. But Shraddha was recently spotted in the city in the most comfortable attires looking too cute.

In the pictures, we can spot Shraddha Kapoor wearing an easy breezy salwar kameez. The salwar kameez is white in colour and has a floral print. She left the hair open and accessorised it with golden hoops. She completed her look with white Kolhapuri footwear. Shraddha smiled and posed for the paps and even waved at them. We bet her bright smile will make your day and bring a smile to your face.

Check out the images:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor in 2020 officially announced that she will be a part of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin. “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore,” the actress wrote on Twitter. Pinkvilla also recently informed about a new update on this much-awaited film.

We had learnt that the makers will start work on visual effects from next month. “Naagin is a big project, and will require heavy VFX too. So the makers will start VFX modelling from June. Other pre-production work including casting for supporting actors and scouting for apt locations has already begun. Shraddha will start shooting for the film after completing her work on Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor,” informs a source close to the development.

