Shraddha Kapoor digs out rare pic of ‘baapu’ Shakti Kapoor on his birthday: Thank you for being my Superhero

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a sweet throwback photo of Shakti Kapoor on his birthday. Along with it, she penned the sweetest birthday wish for her ‘precious baapu.’

Actress never misses a chance to make her family members feel loved and often shares photos of them on social media. Speaking of this, on dad Shakti Kapoor’s birthday, Shraddha had some of the sweetest things to say about him. Shraddha is extremely close to her father and amid the ongoing pandemic, she had been spending time at home with him and family. Often, she would share throwback photos with him and family from trips to remember the good old days.

Now, on Shakti Kapoor’s birthday, Shraddha found the most precious picture of her ‘baapu’ and shared it on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption as a wish. Shraddha expressed gratitude to him for being her father and taking care of her and also sent out birthday love to him. She picked a rare throwback photo of Shakti Kapoor from his younger days and shared it on social media to wish him on his special day. Not just this, she called him her ‘superhero’ in her wish.

Shraddha wrote, “Birthday Baapu! @shaktikapoorHappy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe.” Many fans of the senior actor also took to the comment section and left sweet birthday wishes for him.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday wish for her dad Shakti Kapoor:

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Shraddha spent time at home and recently, she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family at home with an eco-friendly idol. On the work front, she was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. She will now be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with . Shraddha had announced the same a few months back and was excited to team up with Ranbir and Luv.

