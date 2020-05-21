Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani: Here's the list of actresses who were linked to Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for Sadak 2, has been linked up with several leading divas of the industry.

Bollywood has been a home to several handsome hunks who never fails a chance to make us swoon over their charm. Amid these Aditya Roy Kapur has successfully carved a niche for himself. The dashing actor, who made his debut with 2013 release Aashiqui 2, went on to become an overnight star. After all, it was difficult to get enough of Aditya’s innocent boy next door looks and flawless smile. He is a master of an alluring aura that makes the ladies go weak on their knees.

Needless to say, Aditya enjoys a massive female fan following. Interestingly, ever since the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has ventured into Bollywood, his love life has also been doing the rounds in the media. Although Aditya has claimed to be single for a while, he has been linked with several leading ladies in Bollywood. And as the Malang actor is looking forward to Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 with , Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt, here’s a list of Bollywood actresses who have been linked with Aditya Roy Kapur over the years.

Aditya and Shraddha mad their big Bollywood debut together with Aashiqui 2 and their onscreen chemistry was a rage among the audience. They looked like a perfect couple on the big screen and their off screen camaraderie sparked rumours of his love affair with Shraddha. Although the rumours subsided over the years, their relationship once again grabbed the limelight after Aditya and Shraddha collaborated for Ok Jaanu. However, Aditya had denied dating Shraddha on Koffee With Karan.

Rhea Chakraborty

Aditya and Rhea might have not shared the screen space on the big screen but their rumoured love affair did make the headlines for a while. It was reported that the two were seeing each other before Rhea made it big in Bollywood.

The lady was seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor and although the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office, Katrina’s chemistry with the Kalank actor did make the heads turn. Soon there were reports that Katrina and Aditya were head over heels in love with each other and were spotted spending quality time together. However, Aditya had rubbished the reports of dating Katrina and stated, “Sometimes, you go for dinner with a friend and things get blown out of proportion, that’s ridiculous. It’s like you can’t go to a friend’s house without being linked to her (Katrina). I don’t want to overthink and stop interacting with people because of this. After a while, you stop worrying about the repercussions and let people make their own assumptions. You get used to it; else, you won’t be able to have a conversation with anyone”.

When Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were roped in for Mohit Suri’s Malang, their fresh jodi grabbed the eyeballs. The duo was a delight to watch them together on the silver screen, there were rumours that Aditya was dating the Baaghi 2 actress. However, the actor rubbished the reports during an interview with ETimes and stated that the rumours have surfaced that they were romancing on the silver screen. “It is just a part and parcel of our lives, it is what it is. There have been link-up rumours for every duo that’s doing a romantic film together, so it’s just part of the game,” Aditya was quoted saying.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×