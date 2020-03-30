Shraddha Kapoor dishes out major fitness goals as she enjoys workouts on terrace during lockdown; Check it out

Shraddha Kapoor, who is actively practising self quarantine during the lockdown, is giving major fitness goals as she makes it a point to sweat out on her terrace.

It’s been almost a week since India has been on a lockdown to combat coronavirus and the best part is that a majority of the country’s population has been obliging to the restrictions. Interestingly, several celebrities have been sharing their quarantine schedule wherein they are seen making the most their break. Amid this, has taken it as an opportunity to not only share beautiful throwback pictures with her fans along with getting candid about her stay at home routine.

Interestingly, despite being at home, Shraddha has set her priorities right and made sure to keep up with her fitness regime even during the break. In fact, the Street Dancer 3D actress has made it point to work out almost every day on her terrace and shares her exercise routine with her fans. Giving major fitness goals once again, Shraddha once again shared a motivating video wherein she was seen sweating out on her terrace. In the video, the diva was dressed in a black t-shirt and neon green shorts as she underwent her workout routine. “Being home #TerraceWorkouts #StaySafeStayHome,” she captioned the video.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s video of working out on her terrace:

Talking about the work front, the 33 year old actress had a stupendous start of the year as she had two big releases in the first half of 2020. While Shraddha made her hearts skip a beat with her dance moves in starrer Street Dancer 3D, her chemistry with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 also won a lot of appreciation.

