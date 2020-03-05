Shraddha Kapoor ditches heels for sneakers during Baaghi 3’s song shoot with Tiger Shroff & it's relatable AF

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are all set for Baaghi 3’s release on March 6. Ahead of that, a photo of Shraddha from Dus Bahane 2.0 shoot has surfaced on social media that proves that heels may look good but sneakers are a girl’s best friend.

While fans of and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of their action flick Baaghi 3 on March 6, the two stars are busy promoting their film. One of the songs from the film, Dus Bahane 2.0 was shot in a white cold desert and Shraddha had to dance in heels in the song. While Tiger and Shraddha nailed their performance and the song turned out to be a sizzling example of their chemistry, the behind-the-scenes videos revealed how difficult it was for Kapoor to shoot in heels.

However, now a photo of Shraddha, Tiger with a Baaghi 3 team member has been shared on social media which reveals how Kapoor survived the shooting of the song. In the photo, while Tiger can be seen shirtless, Shraddha is seen wrapped up in a grey woolen cover-up. However, what caught our attention was Shraddha’s sneakers. The diva ditched her high heels for sneakers amidst the shoot and just like every other girl, Shraddha proved that sneakers are a girl’s best friend.

While the song Dus Bahane 2.0 was loved for the badass moves, it was the amazing chemistry between Tiger and Shraddha that stole the show.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On Thursday, Tiger also unveiled a king size poster of Baaghi 3 in Mumbai. The film’s music is being loved and songs like Bhankas and Do You Love Me are already chartbusters. Baaghi 3 is all set to be released on March 6, 2020.

