Shraddha Kapoor dodges paparazzi hilariously by taking Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s names to exit Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash: WATCH

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor dazzled at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration, turning heads in a gorgeous saree that showcased her diva persona. As she made her way out, the paparazzi crowd grew, eager to capture her. In a clever move to create a distraction and make a smooth exit alongside Rasha Thadani, she dropped the names of Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made a stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra’s glamorous Diwali party. Fresh off the triumph of Stree 2, she turned heads in a mesmerizing silver tissue saree. Her soft, flowing waves beautifully enhanced the outfit's elegant charm, while her heart-shaped embellished purse added a playful yet distinctive touch to her ensemble.

As Shraddha Kapoor made her way out, she found herself enveloped by a swarm of photographers. Thinking quickly, she cleverly invoked Shah Rukh Khan’s name to divert the paps’ attention, hoping they would rush off to capture a shot of the superstar and grant her a smooth exit.

In a further twist, as she accidentally approached the wrong car, she tried to shift the focus again by mentioning Salman Khan. The paps, unfazed, pointed out that he wasn’t present, keeping the spotlight firmly on her.

Accompanying Shraddha was Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, who also turned heads in a stunning, flowing gown. Together, they made a stylish exit from the Diwali bash, with both ladies showcasing their glamour amidst the bustling crowd.

The Diwali party hosted by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his Mumbai residence was a star-studded affair, attracting a bevy of celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in their exquisite traditional outfits, embodying the festive spirit.

The guest list also featured Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Vijay Varma, and Kriti Sanon, all looking stunningly stylish. Gen-Z stars like Khushi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Orhan Awatramani, and Vedang Raina showcased eye-catching ensembles that turned heads throughout the evening.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Shraddha Kapoor recently graced the screens in Stree 2, the highly awaited sequel to Amar Kaushik's 2018 blockbuster.

This film saw the return of Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao in their beloved roles, alongside a dynamic cast featuring Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fans were also treated to thrilling cameos by Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan, enhancing the film's appeal. Released on August 15, Stree 2 debuted alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, resulting in fierce competition at the box office.

