Shraddha Kapoor dodges question related to her dating life in style: 'Do you have a...'; netizens react

Shraddha Kapoor, who has delivered back-to-back hits, is known for her down-to-earth demeanor and honest attitude. Recently, the actress made headlines when she smartly dodged an indirect question about her dating life in an interview. The netizens appreciated her smart reaction and praised her subtle way of calling the question out.

Shraddha Kapoor recently sat down for an interview with Agenda Aaj Tak, where she was indirectly asked about her dating life. The interviewer asked, "We asked Kartik Aaryan which heroine he would want to date, and your name was one of the four options. But Kartik said that all four are dating someone or the other… He's the one who spilled the beans. So is he right?"

The Aashiqui 2 actress, who prefers to keep her personal life private, was unimpressed by the question and dodged it by saying, "Okay, so he said what he had to. Do you have a question here for me?"

The video clip of her smart response immediately went viral on Reddit and quickly drew attention, sparking a debate. Netizens praised her confident and graceful reply where one user wrote, "Wow, way to nag someone!! One can ask, but if she doesn't want to answer, why push?."

Another netizen praised her writing, "Love the way she handled it." A fan questioned the nature of the question and penned, "Why is this forcing her to speak on it when she is not comfortable speaking about her relationship."

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress was asked about her approach in relationships. Kapoor's reply confirmed her relationship as she explained that she likes to spend time with her partner, like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling together. Although, she didn't reveal the name of her partner.

For those who may not know, the actress was rumored to be in a relationship with Rahul Mody, a screenwriter known for his work on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster film Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and more in significant roles.

