Shraddha Kapoor doles out right kind of 'Monday Motivation' as she flaunts her fit bod post workout; SEE PHOTO

Shraddha Kapoor loves to stick to her fitness routine every day and recently, post her workout session, she flaunted her perfectly lean body. The star left fans motivated to hit the gym.

For stars, fitness is of prime importance. Not just to keep themselves active but also to endure extreme working conditions for long hours. Speaking of fitness, has been spending time over the past few months and works out virtually with her trainer. From yoga to cardio to dance, Shraddha tries everything to keep herself fit. Amid this, on Monday morning, the gorgeous Stree star indulged in a rigourous workout regimen and post that, flaunted her fit body on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a photo in which we could not see her face but only her fit and lean body. The star was seen sporting a peach shirt that was covered in sweat after a rigourous workout session. The star was elated to spend time working and sweating it out as she expressed her love for fitness. Post her workout session, Shraddha even indulged in papaya with chaat masala to satiate her hunger pangs with something healthy.

Sharing the photo post workout, Shraddha wrote, "A great workout with @maaheknair #fitnesslove #healthlove #sweatingitout." Well, surely the star knows how to make the most of her time while staying at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's posts:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has been on cloud nine recently as she signed a Naagin trilogy. The star was elated to join the likes of , and others in playing the shape-shifting serpent on screen. The film will be bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi. Apart from this, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan's next with . The film is expected to go on floors soon.

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

