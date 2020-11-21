Shraddha Kapoor doles out weekend fitness motivation as she dedicatedly performs yoga; See PHOTO

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to drop yet another glimpse of her early morning virtual yoga session. The Stree star has been nailing yoga asanas like a pro in her recent posts and leaving her fans inspired.

It seems like is hooked to Yoga during her time at home and even on a weekend morning, the gorgeous star followed her daily routine to practice asanas at home. The Stree star has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. She has also been keeping her fans updated about shenanigans via her social media handle. And since she cannot head to her workout studio, she has been working out virtually with her trainers. On Saturday, once again, Shraddha shared a sneak peek of her morning Yoga session.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a photo in which she is seen performing different yoga asanas effortlessly. In the photo, she is seen sporting a light purple top with black shorts and her hair is neatly tied in a plait. The gorgeous star is also seen sporting a pair of spectacles. As she nailed each asana, the star looked calm and serene. The star has been regularly sharing updates about her fitness regimen on social media with fans.

Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, "Yoga bliss this morning with @nishthabijlani." Yesterday, Shraddha even shared her fruit diet on her social media handle and motivated fans to stay healthy and fit.

Take a look at Shraddha's photo:

Meanwhile, the star even flaunted her painting talent in a recent Instagram video where she was seen creating a vibrant masterpiece. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin trilogy as the shape-shifting serpent. She announced the same on Instagram and expressed her excitement about it. Besides this, she will also join in Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

