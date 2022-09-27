Shraddha Kapoor drops a SELFIE in red tee as she celebrates ‘passion and love’ on Day 2 of Navratri
Shraddha Kapoor’s Navratri celebration is all things adorable. Check it out.
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in B’Town. The actress enjoys a huge following on social media, and she makes it a point to entertain her millions of fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Speaking of which, Shraddha has been sharing sneak-peeks of her Navratri celebrations as she drops photos of her in outfits that coordinate with the colour of each day of the festival. And so, as day two of Navratri is associated with the colour red, she shared a selfie wearing the same hue. Check it out.
Shraddha Kapoor continues her Navratri celebration
A few moments back, Shraddha took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared a new selfie with her followers. In the photo captured inside a car, the Baaghi 3 actress could be seen donning a red-coloured ribbed-knit tee-shirt, keeping in line with the colour for Day Two of Navratri. Her hair was left open, as she sported a no-makeup look. She smiled at the camera as she clicked the selfie. Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote in the caption “Navratri Day (two) Red Passion & Love (red heart emoji)”. She further wrote “#9ratri9rang”.
Take a look:
Shraddha Kapoor’s work front
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 actioner Baaghi 3, which marked her second collaboration with Tiger Shroff. She now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. Shraddha will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film, where she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, she has been also roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming trilogy helmed by Nikhil Dwivedi, which is said to be based on the myth of Naagin. The rumour mills suggest that she is also a part of the Tezaab remake, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
