Shraddha Kapoor drops a SELFIE in red tee as she celebrates ‘passion and love’ on Day 2 of Navratri

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in B’Town. The actress enjoys a huge following on social media, and she makes it a point to entertain her millions of fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Speaking of which, Shraddha has been sharing sneak-peeks of her Navratri celebrations as she drops photos of her in outfits that coordinate with the colour of each day of the festival. And so, as day two of Navratri is associated with the colour red, she shared a selfie wearing the same hue. Check it out. Shraddha Kapoor continues her Navratri celebration

A few moments back, Shraddha took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared a new selfie with her followers. In the photo captured inside a car, the Baaghi 3 actress could be seen donning a red-coloured ribbed-knit tee-shirt, keeping in line with the colour for Day Two of Navratri. Her hair was left open, as she sported a no-makeup look. She smiled at the camera as she clicked the selfie. Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote in the caption “Navratri Day (two) Red Passion & Love (red heart emoji)”. She further wrote “#9ratri9rang”. Take a look: