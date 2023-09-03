Shraddha Kapoor drops aww-dorable video to wish dad Shakti Kapoor on birthday; calls him ‘ultimate rockstar’

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses in the industry. Right from her acting to her social media presence, she knows really well how to keep her fans entertained. The actress enjoys a mammoth amount of fandom on her social media as well. With over 82 million followers on Instagram, the daughter of veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure keeps sharing her day-to-day life updates with her fans and followers. Apart from her professional updates, the Aashiqui 2 actress on various occasions also shares some really adorable posts expressing love towards her family. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor posted an adorable video as she wished her father, Shakti Kapoor on his birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor wishes dad Shakti Kapoor on his birthday

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor known for his versatility in acting is celebrating his 71st birthday today. On the occasion, his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media handle and posted a hilarious yet adorable video with his father.

In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen flashing quirky expressions on the former's popular dialogue, ‘aau…daddu re’. Calling him her ‘ultimate rockstar’, in the video’s caption, Shraddha wrote, “Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Baapu @shaktikapoor”. HAVE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO:

Soon after the video was shared, it was immensely loved by the internet users. Many also took to the comments section and shared a few of the veteran actor’s iconic dialogues. A fan wrote, “NANDU SABKA BANDU”, and another fan wrote, “Happy birthday Crime Master Gogo.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor’s last release was Tu Jhooti Main Makkar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. This Luv Ranjan directorial minted good collections at the box office. The film also had an ensemble cast of veterans including Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia along with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sharddha has Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release horror-comedy, Stree directed by Amar Kaushik. In addition to this, the Half Girlfriend actress also reportedly has Nagin and Chalbaaz in London in her kitty.

The mere announcement of the films has got the fans all the more excited. For the uninitiated, Nagin will be directed by Vishal Furia, the film is based on the highly popular folklore stories of female serpents and is touted to be a mega-budget venture. Chalbaaz in London, on the other hand, is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Pankaj Parashar. While several speculated it to be a remake of Sridevi’s classic, Chaalbaaz, the makers insisted on it being a fresh comedy with a new set of characters.