Shraddha Kapoor drops magnificent pics from the Maldives; Pens a note to thank fans for ‘Abundant Love’

Shraddha Kapoor’s breath-taking picturesque yoga pics from the Maldives is vacation goals quantified in serenity and peace. Baaghi 3 actress pens a heartful note to thank fans for the love and support.

has been vacationing in Baros Maldives for a few weeks now and her spectacular pictures are vacation goals for everybody who wants to get away from the city. Recently Shraddha Kapoor dropped an awe-inspiring picture where she is doing yoga against the setting sun in front of god’s own blue ocean. In the extreme wide shot, the sky and clouds are reflections of each other, and Shraddha is right at the edge of the water immersed in a yoga pose.

Shraddha’s picture on Instagram has been going viral since because she penned down a note to thank her fans for the immense love on social media. Shraddha wrote in the caption, ‘Abundant love, overwhelmed and overflowing with gratitude.’ Shraddha enjoys a huge fan following on social media as her movie star status has gone up immensely with superhits like Chhichhore and Baaghi 3. Shraddha further wrote in the caption, ‘Thank you all so, so much for your precious and unlimited love.’ Shraddha thanked her fan clubs for the amazing edits and the sincere effort.

On the work front, Shraddha has delivered four box office hits consecutively in the last three years including Saaho (trilingual), Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput, Street Dancer 3D co-starring , and her last outing so far was Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Shraddha Kapoor is playing the titular character in Naagin which is a fantasy drama directed by Vishal Furia. The release date of Naagin is not announced yet considering no date is stable till the time COVID is present in India though the makers are eyeing a date for the second half of 2021 or the first half of 2022.

