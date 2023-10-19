Shraddha Kapoor drops PICS saying ‘Need dhoop like Jaadoo’; Fan says ‘Aa raha hoon spaceship leke’

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Known for her spectacular portrayal of Aarohi Keshav Shirke’s character in Aashiqui 2, Kapoor has also delivered several other engaging gigs including Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Ek Villain. Recently, the actress shared some sunkissed photographs of herself and it has garnered a heap of reactions from fans. Check it out inside!

Shraddha Kapoor’s sunkissed pictures leaves fans elated

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures of herself wherein she can be seen enveloped by sun rays. The actress seems to be basking in the morning sunshine as she wrote in the caption, “Need dhoop like Jaadoo.” Notably, Jadoo was the name of an alien in the film Koi Mil Gaya, who required sunshine for its sustenance.

She looked cute in a peach-colored cami top. The light-eyed actress radiated charm even in her most casual avatar.

Check out her pictures below!

After the actress dropped glimpses of her Thursday morning with her fans, they expressed varied reactions. “Aa raha hoon spaceship leke (I am coming on a spaceship),” a fan responded to Shraddha’s caption. Another fan wrote, “Phir baarish me cham cham kon krega babu (Who will dance in the rain then?)”. Notably, Cham Cham is an iconic song of Kapoor from the film Baaghi, wherein she was seen twirling in the rain. “You're my magical sunshine,” another fan reacted to the actress’ post.

More on Shraddha’s work front

The actress was earlier seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. Released on the 8th of March, the film marked her first full-fledged role in three years.

