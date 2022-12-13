Shraddha Kapoor drops POSTER of her next film with Ranbir Kapoor; Asks fans to guess title

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film have been in news for a long time. They will be sharing the space for the first time. And now the actress has increased the excitement level among the fans by sharing the poster of the film. But there is a catch as she has not revealed the title and asked fans to guess it. Before the reveal, the actress dropped a teaser with the acronyms of the movie title which sent the internet into a frenzy. The only thing which is now known are the initials “TJMM” and has left everyone guessing what it stands for.

Shraddha Kapoor teases fans

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “And the title is……Guess Karo ???” In the poster, we can see a small city but not very clear. And it has the alphabets ‘TJMM’. If you can guess the name then please share it. However, it does mentions that the title will be announced tomorrow, i.e December 14. The other details are not shared. To note, this will be his first film of Ranbir after he became a father.