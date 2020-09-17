Shraddha Kapoor is elated to reunite with her 'super girls' and get back to sets after 6 months; See PHOTO

Shraddha Kapoor recently returned to sets after 6 months of staying at home. The actress celebrated her return to sets with a cute selfie with her team of girls.

Actress recently made her way back on the sets after 6 months of staying away due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The actress was extremely happy to meet her team on the sets and celebrated with them as she clicked a mirror selfie. Recently, Shraddha had even shared a photo of a filming camera to express how much she was missing being on the sets to shoot. Once again, to express her love for shooting, Shraddha shared a photo as she returned to shoot on the sets with her team.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha dropped a cute mirror selfie with her team of girls. The gorgeous star shared the photo and expressed elation on being back in the sets with her team. She wrote, "shot after 6 months yesterday. So happy to be reunited with these wonderful super girls." She tagged each of her team members and showered love on them as she made her way to the sets to shoot. While she did not reveal what she shot for, her happiness could be seen in the photo with her team.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Shraddha was seen spending time at home with family. Off late, she was snapped outside in the city with her mask on and each time, she posed for the paps from a distance. The gorgeous star surely was happy to return to work amid the ongoing pandemic with proper precautions.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photo on set after 6 months:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film did well and managed to leave everyone impressed. Now, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next with . Fans of Ranbir and Shraddha are excited to see them together on the big screen. The announcement of Shraddha being on board was made earlier this year.

