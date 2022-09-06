Shraddha Kapoor encourages fans to eat Modaks: Kuch nahi hota bhaie khaate jao

Exercising on a routine basis is a huge contributor to your overall wellness. After all, getting in regular physical activity can improve the health of your brain, help you maintain a healthy weight, lessen your risk of disease, and strengthen your muscles and bones. However, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without modaks, a sweet dish that is widely ate by many. So, keeping up with the spirit of festivities, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor got a chance to grab a bite of delicious modaks during this year's Ganeshotsav.

Just like the rest of India, Shraddha too is basking in the celebration of Lord Ganesh’s homecoming. She is often spotted sharing pictures from her routine and expresses how much she enjoys Ganpati’s Aagman. Since the festival has begun, Shraddha has been seen enjoying different types of Modak and has been sharing the glimpse almost every day.

Today, she took to her social media and shared a picture of herself enjoying a large plate of Modak. She wrote “Kuch nahi hota bhaie, Khaate Jao”

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals.

Like all other festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is also about sweet indulgence. It is said that modaks were one of the favourite sweets of Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is popular on social media with a following of 74.2 M people. While the actress amasses a huge number of followers on social media platforms, her profile speaks ‘effortless’! Shraddha usually shares natural pictures, yet she has managed to charm her audience with her aura!!

Work Wise, Kapoor will next star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled project and in Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy film where she will essay the role of a shapeshifting serpent.

