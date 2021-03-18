Shraddha Kapoor enjoys 'fam time' in Maldives with dad Shakti Kapoor, mom Shivangi; Misses brother Siddhanth

Shraddha Kapoor recently jetted off from Mumbai with her family. Now, she has shared a glimpse of her Maldives trip with her dad Shakti Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kolhapure whilst missing her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Actress was spotted leaving Mumbai yesterday with her dad Shakti Kapoor. While the destination was unknown, the star headed out with her family. And now, the Stree actress has revealed where she and her family are holidaying with a photo. Shraddha had been busy with her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives and then in Mumbai till a few days ago and now, she finally took out time for her own family to head out for a few days.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a photo from her holiday destination, Maldives as she expressed excitement about spending time with her mom Shivangi Kolhapure and dad Shakti Kapoor. While the Stree actress seemed excited about her fun time in the Maldives with her parents, she did miss her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as she penned the same on her Instagram story. But she also looked forward to enjoying some quality time with her parents. With her note, Shraddha shared a photo of the sea.

Sharing a beautiful glimpse of the Maldivian blues, Shraddha wrote, "And we are here! Fam time with mommy & baapu @shaktikapoor Miss you so much bro! @siddhanthkapoor"

Take a look:

To note, in the first week of March, Shraddha was in the Maldives for Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding. Photos of Shraddha enjoying the family wedding with her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha had surfaced on social media as well. Post her return, she attended Priyaank's Indian wedding and then headed to Goa to celebrate her mother's birthday. Now, the actress is off to the Maldives for family time. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with .

