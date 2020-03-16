Shraddha Kapoor enjoys leisure time at home post the success of Baaghi 3 and Coronavirus outbreak; See Post

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, has taken some time off post the success of the action drama.

has been on cloud nine at the moment and she has all the reasons to feel so. After all, her recent release Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff has been enjoying a dream run at the box office. While the actress has been basking in the success of her last release, Shraddha has taken some off from her hectic schedule. Interestingly, while the nation is taken over by the coronavirus outbreak, the Stree actress is enjoying leisure time at her home these days.

Giving a glimpse of her leisure time, Shraddha shared a picture of her me-time on social media. In the picture, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu was seen reading a book at her home and was enjoying sun rays. She posted a picture of her book with her hand placed on it. The shadow of a window falling on the book added to the beauty of the picture and her perfectly filed nails were undoubtedly looking beautiful. Shraddha captioned the image as “Being home,” followed by an emoticon of a house, book and a purple heart.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has also urged his fans to stay safe amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Talking about the work front, the actress has given two releases this year so far. Shraddha began the year with starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she won hearts with her impeccable dancing skills. Besides, her performance in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3, which also featured Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in lead, also got a lot of appreciation from the audience.

