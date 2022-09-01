Shraddha Kapoor is excited for Ganesh Chaturthi, poses while eating modaks in gorgeous red saree; PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the cutest actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to make heads turn with her pictures. The actress grabbed all the limelight recently after she flaunted her new haircut in pictures she shares on social media. In fact, in the morning she was even snapped at her aunt Padmini Kolhapure’s house for Ganapati darshan and now she took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her wearing a saree and eating modaks.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share couple of pictures from her Ganapati celebrations. In the first picture, we can see the Haider actress dressed up in traditional attire holding a Ganapati idol in her hands. In the second picture, she posed wearing a red saree, left her hair open and flaunted her beautiful jhumka and nosering. In the last picture, we can see the actress holding a plate of modaks and eating them. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “गणपति बाप्पा मोरया !!! My favourite 10 days of the year.”

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She now has Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will release on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.

