Shraddha Kapoor expresses gratitude and love as she bids goodbye to 2019 with a sunkissed photo; Check Out

Dressed in her winter clothes, Shraddha Kapoor has shared a sun-kissed picture of herself with her fans on her Instagram account.

, who was last seen in Saaho with Prabhas is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. As the year is coming to an end, celebrities have been posting photos and videos of the celebration. Some have even shared a heartfelt note thanking 2019 and welcoming 2020. Shraddha Kapoor is also quite active on social media. The actress has an immense fan following on social media.

Dressed in her winter clothes, Shraddha Kapoor has shared a sun-kissed picture of herself with her fans on her Instagram account. In the picture, we can see the Saaho actress smiling as the soft rays of the morning sun kiss her face. Her adorable smile with her eyes closed will make you go weak on your knees. Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote, "Nostalgia, reflection, gratitude. Love ~ Thank you 2019." As soon as Shraddha posted the picture, fans have started pouring hearts on the comments.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, it has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USPs of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan REVEALS he had a huge crush on his Street Dancer 3D co star Shraddha Kapoor; See pics

Credits :Instagram

Read More