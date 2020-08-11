  1. Home
Shraddha Kapoor expresses happiness after Supreme Court backs coparcenary rights of daughters to property

The Supreme Court has recently passed a verdict over the rights of daughters to property. Shraddha Kapoor has expressed her happiness over the same in an Instagram post.
The Supreme Court has made a historic decision on Tuesday regarding the rights of daughters to property. Now, it has ruled that the daughters are going to have equal coparcenary rights in the family property even if they were born before the 2005 amendment of the Hindu Succession Act (1956). This is also regardless of whether or not the father coparcener has died before the amendment. This verdict has been passed by a three-judge bench of justices – MR Shah, Arun Mishra, and S Nazeer.

People all across the country rejoiced after the announcement of this verdict. Numerous Bollywood celebs have also reacted to the same by expressing their happiness on social media. Among them is Shraddha Kapoor who has taken to social media for celebrating the verdict. She has shared this piece of news on her Instagram post and writes, “About time! Equality.” Shraddha is among the first ones to have ushered the special moment on a social media platform.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Shraddha Kapoor has always been at the forefront in voicing her opinions regarding various issues related to animal rights, environmental issues, etc. Meanwhile, talking about the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court, here’s what it says, “Daughters have to be given equal share of coparcenary rights in share of property like the son.” Coming back to Shraddha, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, and others in the lead roles.

