Shraddha Kapoor expresses her wish to play Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure on screen: ‘It’s a big aim’

Shraddha Kapoor has been charming her fans and audiences with her unmatched beauty and impeccable acting skills for over a decade now. From Aashiqui 2 to Haider, the actor has several superhits in her kitty. After her 2017 film Haseena Parkar, Shraddha hasn't done any biopic movies. However, at a recently held fan event, Miss Kapoor revealed that if she would love to portray the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and her aunt Padmini Kolhapure on the big screen.

Shraddha Kapoor on her desire to play Padmini Kolhapure and Lata Mangeshkar on screen

As per a report by The Free Press Journal, The Ek Villain star recently attended a fan event that was hosted by a leading media portal. At the event, the diva got candid and answered a bevy of questions asked by her admirers. When one of the fans asked her which historical figure she would like to portray in a biopic, someone from the crowd suggested her maternal aunt, actor Padmini Kolhapure.

While reacting to the fan's suggestion, in enthusiasm, Shraddha exclaimed, "Best answer! Best answer! I think ki yeh bohot hi achcha suggestion hai. Padmini Kolhapure meri masi jo hai. (I think this is a good suggestion and Padmini Kolhapure is my aunt, anyway) I would also wish to say Lata Mangeshkar. I mean, it’s a very big aim, but you never know. So it's my masi & Lata Mangeshkar Ji." Shraddha's reply left her fans amused and excited.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming projects

The B-Town beauty was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar where she shared the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The actor will next be seen in Stree 2, the much-awaited sequel to her 2018 horror comedy, Stree. The sequel will see Shraddha reuniting with her Stree co-stars, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the first schedule of Stree 2 was recently wrapped up in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Shraddha and Rajkummar, the film features phenomenal actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.

There are also reports that the Aashiqui 2 actor may share a screen space with South superstar Rana Daggubati in an upcoming movie, titled Most Wanted. Besides Stree 2, the dainty beauty also has Chaalbaaz In London in the pipeline.