Shraddha Kapoor expresses love for mangoes as she relishes a late night snack; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She not only amazes fans with her acting skill but also melts their hearts with her simplicity. She enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. And, the actress often shares pictures and videos of her activities with her fans on social media. Be it professional or personal, the Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actress always keeps her fans updated about her life. A while ago, Shraddha shared a moment of her enjoying mangoes late at night, at home.

Shraddha Kapoor relishes mangoes at home

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha Kapoor shared a video of her relishing mangoes late at night. She added the song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The actress added a cute exciting emoji as well. The video shows a plate of mangoes that Shraddha is enjoying. This is not the first time that the actress shared her love of mangoes.

On the other hand, this is not unknown that Shraddha absolutely loves spending her time at home when she is not busy with her work. A few days ago, she shared a bunch of photos that showcase her Sunday time at home. From enjoying home-cooked foods to petting her dog Shyloh and to appreciating the beauty of nature, Shraddha shared every glimpse with her fans.

She captioned her post, “What’s your Sunday mood??? Mine is Jhalli.” Fans reacted to her with lovely comments as one fan wrote, “love her simplicity so much, best.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It was released on March 8, 2023. The film did well at the box office. It is directed by Luv Ranjan. Apart from Shraddha and Ranbir in the lead role, the cast of the film also includes Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in significant roles. Also, Shraddha has Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao as well as Nagin and Chalbaaz in London in her pipeline. Fans are excited to see the actress on the big screen again.

