Shraddha Kapoor expresses love for her 'precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she wishes him a Happy Father’s Day

Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable childhood picture of her posing with Shakti Kapoor as she wished him a Happy Father's Day.

Amid the lockdown, has been enjoying her quarantine period with her family and her pet dog Shyloh. From urging fans to stay home to sharing some tips on quarantine, the Baaghi 3 actress has been motivating her fans during such times. Not only this, but Shraddha has also been keeping her fans updated with her lockdown shenanigans while staying at home. From chilling with her family to goofing around at home to reading, the Baaghi 3 star has been trying to make the most of her lockdown time.

And today, on the occasion of Father's Day, Shraddha has shared an adorable throwback picture with her father and actor Shakti Kapoor. In the childhood picture shared, we can see little Shraddha looking cute donning a white coloured frock and on the other hand Shakti Kapoor donning a blue coloured shirt is seen holding her daughter. The two look adorable as they pose for a perfect father-daughter picture. Sharing this throwback photo, Shraddha wrote, "My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu Happy Father’s Day @shaktikapoor." As soon as Shraddha posted the picture, her brother Siddhant Kapoor commented, "Both your smiles."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

