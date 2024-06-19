Shraddha Kapoor fans cannot keep calm as she makes relationship with Rahul Mody official; Netizens ask ‘is it Shrahul or Rashra?’

Love is definitely in the air in Bollywood and looks like Shraddha Kapoor is soaking it all up. The actress made it to the headlines after making her relationship with boyfriend Rahul Mody Instagram official recently.

She dropped an adorable picture of her posing with her bae asking him to give her back her sleep. Internet is all hearts for this picture and is loving her way of making it official. Fans cannot stop gushing over this new official couple and also many are crying their hearts out as its official that the Stree actress is no more single. Scroll down to check out fans going gaga over the lovebirds.

Internet goes crazy after Shraddha Kapoor drops picture with Rahul Mody

The moment Shraddha Kapoor dropped her selfie with her boyfriend Rahul Mody, fans could not contain their excitement and we do not blame them. Twitteratis have expressed their happiness and approved of this new Jodi.

One of the fan wrote, “Awwww My Cutiesss. So happyyyy for you babudiii.”Another fan wrote, “Love them already! What a cute couple: #Shrahul or #Rashra #ShraddhaKapoor seems so happy & he's quite handsome. I bet he's wonderful too. Wishing them the best.” Another fan wrote, “I love them together so much! It's great to see a shraddhagem like you supporting #ShraddhaKapoor. She looks so happy. If Shraddhie chose #RahulMody, he must be a wonderful man. I like both couple names. #Shrahul and #Rashra.” “Yay finally So happy for babudi They must’ve a great bonding They’re goofy Wishing them a lifetime of love and togetherness So is it #shrahul or #Rashra?”

Check out the tweets:

Shraddha Kapoor’s post with boyfriend Rahul Mody

Last night she dropped a cute picture of her leaning on boyfriend Rahul Mody’s shoulder. The couple was twinning in white and the actress had a smile on her face while her bae made a goofy face. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar” with a red heart emoji.