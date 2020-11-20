Shraddha Kapoor finds her 'bliss' in doing yoga as she nails asanas like a pro and leaves fans inspired; PHOTO

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a photocollage of her performing yoga at home. The gorgeous star found her peace in Yoga and shared a glimpse of it with her fans.

Actress has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and off late, she has been making the use of her time to focus on working out. The star, who loves to sweat it out at the gym, is opting for home workout sessions with her trainers and often, drops glimpses of it on social media to leave fans inspired. But, recently, it looks like Shraddha channeled her inner 'yogini' as she indulged in a Yoga session at home. Not just this, she even shared glimpses of it on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a photo collage of the various asanas she nailed while doing yoga at home, virtually with her trainer. In the photo, we can see the star clad in a white top with black tights and spectacles. The star's hair is tied up and she looked determined to nail every asana perfectly as she worked out at home with her trainer. Not just this, Shraddha even shared photos of the fruits she indulged in before working out.

Sharing the photo, Shraddha tagged her Yoga instructor and captioned it as, "Bliss." Just this week, Shraddha dropped a mirror selfie post her workout sessions to give fans a sneak peek of her glow. The gorgeous star surely is sending out the right kind of motivation to all her fans.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photo:

Meanwhile, fans of the star have been extremely excited since she announced her association with Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin trilogy where she will be seen turning into a shape-shifting serpent. Shraddha even had mentioned that she grew up watching play Naagin and hence, wanted to do a similar role. Besides this, she also has Luv Ranjan's film with . It will soon go on floors.

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

