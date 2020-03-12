Shraddha Kapoor finds a pawdorable friend as she hits the beach post Baaghi 3 release; See PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating the success of Baaghi 3 by hitting the beach. A day back, Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her new friend whom she found while enjoying on the beach. Check it out.

Among the recent film releases in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 is on its way to becoming a hit. The film stars Shraddha and Tiger in the lead and their chemistry has set the screens on fire once again. To celebrate the success of her recent release, Shraddha headed to the beach. While she was spending her time at the beach and was soaking in the sun, the gorgeous star managed to find an adorable friend.

Shraddha took to Instagram to share the photo with her pawsome friend and it left all her fans in awe of her. In the photo, Shraddha can be seen clad in a pair of shorts and a striped tank top. The diva can be seen sitting on the sand on the beach with a cute little stray dog. While the dog found his comfort in Shraddha’s lap, the Baaghi 3 star also petted the stray animal and posed for an adorable photo with it.

Shraddha shared the photo on social media and captioned it as, “Friend.” Seeing the adorable photo of the Baaghi 3 star with the cute dog, fans couldn’t stop gushing over it. Several B-town celebs also commented on the photo and showered love on Shraddha and her new friend. Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is running successfully in the theatres. For Shraddha, next would be co-starrer which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film will be released next year and Shraddha’s association with it was announced a while back.

