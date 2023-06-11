Shraddha Kapoor flaunts a radiant smile as she makes the most of Sunday at home; Fans love her simplicity

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in B’Town. Not only does she make us fall in love with her amazing acting skill but also with her adorable candor. This is not new to us that the actress loves being at home whenever she finds time from her busy schedule. A while ago, Shraddha posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram as she made the most of her Sunday at home. From eating home-cooked food to enjoying the beauty of nature and cuddling with her fur ball, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress enjoyed her day to the fullest.

Shraddha Kapoor gives a peek into her Sunday mood

Shraddha gave a sneak peek into her Sunday mood by sharing a bunch of photos. In the first picture, she is seen sporting a cute animal-themed pajama set while showing off her new short hairdo. While enjoying her time at home, she flaunted a radiant smile adorably. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “What’s your Sunday mood??? Mine is Jhalli.” Have a look:

In the second picture, Shraddha can be seen enjoying a cuddling session with her pooch, Shyloh. One of the pictures shows her relishing almonds. As a Sunday meal, she enjoyed home-cooked food which included rice, daal, salad and vegetables. Shraddha seemed to be enjoying the beauty of nature as she shared pictures of a guava, white flowers, and the blue sky.

Fans are impressed by Shraddha Kapoor’s simplicity

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans were seen reacting to them. They seemed highly impressed by her simplicity. A fan wrote, “love her simplicity so much, best.” Another fans said, “Aapke post ne humara din bana Diya.” Many fans asked the actress to do her famous steps of her song Cham Cham from the movie Baaghi in hopes of some rain.

Meanwhile, Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also starred Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in significant roles. Next, Shraddha has Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao as well as Nagin and Chalbaaz in London in her pipeline.

