Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her acting skills as she mimics a dialogue from Baaghi in a throwback video; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor looks cute donning a white top as she flaunts her amazing acting skills while mimicking one of her dialogue from her 2016 film Baaghi.

Amid the lockdown, is among one such actress who has been enjoying her quarantine period with her family and her pet dog Shyloh. From urging fans to stay home to sharing some tips on quarantine, the Baaghi 3 actress has been motivating her fans to stay home during such times. She is also among one of the many actresses in Bollywood who makes conscious efforts to live in an eco-friendly manner. From saying no to plastic toothbrushes to choosing bucket baths, the actress also documents her healthy and green lifestyle on Instagram.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Shraddha. In the video shared by a fan, the Street Dancer 3D actress is mimicking one of her dialogue from her 2016 film Baaghi. Shraddha looks cute donning a white top as she says the dialogue, "Tu jo apne naino se baan chala raha hai na, mujhpar kaam nahi karega. Apni limit me reh." and then we can hear Tiger Shroff's dialogue saying, "Itni jaldi. Abhi toh maine start kiya hai." On hearing Tiger's dialogue, the actress starts smiling and the video ends with her blushing on the camera.

For the uninitiated, directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi also stars Tiger Shroff with Sudheer Babu and Sunil Grover. The film was released worldwide on 29 April 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

