Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut in latest PICS; Asks fans if they love or like her style

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress often rules hearts with her beautiful and elegant fashion choices. Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress fans with her simplicity. The Baaghi 3 star always looks well put together, whether attending a red-carpet event or a casual date night with her friends. Meanwhile, on Monday, the actress shared pictures of her new haircut and asked fans if they loved or liked her style. Needless to say she looked gorgeous in her new hairdo.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote, “New hair!!! Like or Love???” In the photos, the Aashiqui 2 actress looked pretty as she donned a grey shirt and paired it with blue jeans and white sneakers. As soon as she posted the photo, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped a heart eye emoji in the comment box, while other fans were in awe.

Have a look at Shraddha’s pics:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She now has Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will release on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.

