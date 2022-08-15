Shraddha Kapoor flaunts Indian badge on t-shirt as she gets papped outside fitness studio in the city; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most followed Indian actresses on social media. She is often seen sharing her photos, thoughts and other curated content. With over 70 million followers on Instagram, she is also able to attract advertisers to promote their products. She has been a part of some of the biggest movies from Bollywood. Shraddha rose to fame very early on in her career with Aashiqui 2, which was a major blockbuster at the time of its release. She kept being a part of successful films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD2 and Stree among other films. Her film with Prabhas titled Saaho is still among the highest grossing Indian films of all time.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted outside an art and fitness studio by the name of Tathastu, in the city. The Baaghi actress looked stunning in her printed blue t-shirt and shorts as she made her way out of the studio. She had on an Indian badge attached to her t-shirt to celebrate 75 years of independence. Shraddha was all smiles as she left the studio and made her way to her car. She acknowledged the paparazzi by allowing them to click her and also smiled into the camera.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor getting papped in the city:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor, bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. The film will release on Holi 2023. She is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London, which has high chances of releasing this very year.

