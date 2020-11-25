  1. Home
Shraddha Kapoor gets her 'post workout double endorphins' from her PAWfect pet Shyloh & it's too cute to miss

Shraddha Kapoor has been spending time working out at home. As the gorgeous star relaxed post her workout, her pet Shyloh sat on her lap to get pampered.
27082 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor's post workout time with pet shylohShraddha Kapoor gets her 'post workout double endorphins' from her PAWfect pet Shyloh & it's too cute to miss
Actress Shraddha Kapoor is making the most of her time at home before she returns to work. But, while staying home, the Stree star is following a strict routine of waking up early and working out virtually with her trainers. From doing yoga to other forms of exercises, Shraddha keeps herself active and fit while staying at home. And whenever she gets time, she spends it with her pet dog Shyloh. Speaking of this, today, Shraddha enjoyed Shyloh's company post workout, and well, the cute photos will win your heart. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared adorable photos of petting Shyloh post her workout session with her trainer. In the first photo, we can see Shraddha cuddling her pet dog and the cutie enjoying it. In another picture, we get to see Shraddha sitting on a couch and her pet Shyloh resting its head on her lap. The cute sight left fans gushing over the two. Shraddha enjoyed her pet's company and relaxed post workout. 

Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, "post workout double endorphins @maaheknair." The endearing photos of Shraddha with Shyloh will surely add a touch of cuteness to your dull day. 

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, the actress has been making the most of her time at home amid the ongoing pandemic at home. She will soon return to work as she has two big projects lined up. First up, Shraddha may kick off her next with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Besides this, she also signed Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin trilogy in which she will be seen as a shape-shifting serpent. The actress was excited to announce her project as she mentioned that she grew up watching Sridevi in her role of Naagin. 

