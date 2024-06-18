Shraddha Kapoor gets into Gangs of Wasseypur's Sardar Khan mode as fan urges her to post 'pending looks' on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor often makes her fans laugh out loud with her sense of humour. Be it mimicking her school teacher or channelling her inner Crime Master Gogo, Shraddha is truly a loveable goofball.

While Shraddha is now gearing up for Stree 2, the actress makes sure to keep entertaining her fans on Instagram. Her latest Instagram story says it all.

Shraddha Kapoor turns Sardar Khan

Recently, a fan asked Shraddha Kapoor to post her 'pending looks' on her Instagram handle. On June 17, the actress took a screenshot of the request posted in one of her comment sections and shared it on her Instagram story.

"Bahot saari pending hai abhi...." the comment reads.

"...Wo Munjya promotion vali dress or fir vo Stree look waali red saari vaala look bhi," an excerpt from the comment reads.

Shraddha penned a hilarious response to the fan's comment. She attached a Gangs of Wasseypur meme and replaced Manoj Bajpayee's face with hers. "Ab underground hone ka samay aa gaya hai," the meme reads.

"Woh Stree hai, woh jab chahe post kar sakti hai (yaar pressure mat daalo)," Shraddha wrote.

"Ye toh kaafi lambi history nikaal li," the Stree actress added.

Shraddha accompanied her Instagram story with Chaahat Ali Khan's song, Bado Badi.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 releasing on this date

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently announced the release date of Stree 2, the sequel to Stree (2018) on Instagram. Shraddha took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself in which she shared that Stree 2 will hit the screens on August 15 (Independence Day).

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut with Teen Patti in 2010. She has worked in movies like Luv Ka The End, Aashiqui 2, Stree, Ok Jaanu, Ek Villain, Haider, Haseena Parker, ABCD2, Half Girlfriend, Saaho, Chhichhore, Baaghi, Street Dancer 3D and more.

Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023), alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

