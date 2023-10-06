Shraddha Kapoor gets summoned by ED for online betting case: Report

Yesterday, on October 5th, several celebrities like Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Huma Qureshi were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev money laundering case. It has been reported that the ED has also summoned Shraddha Kapoor in the same online betting case.

Shraddha Kapoor is summoned by ED

According to a report from Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in link to the online betting case related to the Mahadev app. The actress is expected to appear before the ED on Friday, October 6th. She promoted the app and the agency suspects that the payment she received for it might be from the proceeds of a crime.

Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and Kapil Sharma were also summoned by the ED

Yesterday, Comedian Kapil Sharma, TV actress Hina Khan, and Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi were summoned by the ED in connection with their reported involvement in promoting the betting app Mahadev. All three of them are required to appear before the agency on October 6th. Apart from this, celebrities who attended the lavish Dubai wedding of one of the app's promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar, will also be questioned. The ED might also summon social media influencers who promoted the app.

Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor was also summoned by the ED. However, it turned out that the Barfi actor had been called to understand his knowledge of the source of money he received for promoting the app. According to News18, Kapoor has been asked to appear at the agency’s office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on October 6th. The actor has reportedly asked for some time regarding this matter. The news portal quoted a source saying, "It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy but very important to understand the scam." Sourabh Chandrakar, and Ravi Uppal, the promoters of the Mahadev app, allegedly paid the celebs from the money they earned from betting.

