  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor gives extra snuggles to her dog before leaving for Luv Ranjan's shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor's next project on hand is a Luv Ranjan directorial and the actress will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
8863 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor gives extra snuggles to her dog before leaving for Luv Ranjan's shoot with Ranbir KapoorShraddha Kapoor gives extra snuggles to her dog before leaving for Luv Ranjan's shoot with Ranbir Kapoor.
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to begin the new year with a brand new project and put the madness of 2020 behind her. The actress, who is one of the most followed celebrity on Instagram, gave her over 50 million fans and followers a sneak peek of how she is prepping for her upcoming shoot. For the unversed, Shraddha's next project on hand is a Luv Ranjan directorial and the actress will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The romantic comedy has been making headlines for the last few months as Shraddha and Ranbir have been spotted on multiple occasions outside the director's office. On Thursday, Shraddha was also snapped outside a salon as she prepped before leaving for the shoot. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film will be shot in Ghaziabad and a massive set has been put in place. 

Shraddha revealed the one person she would miss the most and that's her adorable little dog. She shared an uber cute selfie in which the actress can be see snuggling her dog. Shraddha wrote, "Extra snuggles before leaving tomorrow," following by multiple love struck emojis. 

Take a look at Shraddha's post:

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had confirmed that he will start shooting Luv Ranjan's film this month. He had said, "Yes, I start that film (Luv Ranjan) on 5th January. It's a film which we have been waiting to start since a year and a half, but Brahmastra and Shamshera both took a while." 

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS signing Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga's film, clarifies role in SLB's Baiju Bawra

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor keep it casual as they get papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office
Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS her next film with Ranbir Kapoor will go on floors on THIS date
Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to be presented by Bhushan Kumar's TSeries
Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS joining Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film; Here’s when it will release
Shraddha Kapoor on Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor & Ramayana: I’ve not been approached for either
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor get papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office; Leave fans excited about their movie
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

nepo

Anonymous 1 hour ago

In an old interview you should see how Ranbir looked at Ssr as if he was a nobody But Ssr was getting more work than him Snooty nepo kid

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Now that Ssr is no more Ranbir has been getting alot movies All this while he had nothing and suddenly so many movies Now he has no competition rip ssr