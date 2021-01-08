Shraddha Kapoor gives extra snuggles to her dog before leaving for Luv Ranjan's shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor's next project on hand is a Luv Ranjan directorial and the actress will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

is all set to begin the new year with a brand new project and put the madness of 2020 behind her. The actress, who is one of the most followed celebrity on Instagram, gave her over 50 million fans and followers a sneak peek of how she is prepping for her upcoming shoot. For the unversed, Shraddha's next project on hand is a Luv Ranjan directorial and the actress will be starring opposite .

The romantic comedy has been making headlines for the last few months as Shraddha and Ranbir have been spotted on multiple occasions outside the director's office. On Thursday, Shraddha was also snapped outside a salon as she prepped before leaving for the shoot. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film will be shot in Ghaziabad and a massive set has been put in place.

Shraddha revealed the one person she would miss the most and that's her adorable little dog. She shared an uber cute selfie in which the actress can be see snuggling her dog. Shraddha wrote, "Extra snuggles before leaving tomorrow," following by multiple love struck emojis.

Take a look at Shraddha's post:

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had confirmed that he will start shooting Luv Ranjan's film this month. He had said, "Yes, I start that film (Luv Ranjan) on 5th January. It's a film which we have been waiting to start since a year and a half, but Brahmastra and Shamshera both took a while."

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS signing Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga's film, clarifies role in SLB's Baiju Bawra

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×